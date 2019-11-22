No. 3 KU soccer shuts out Xavier 3-0, advances to Sweet 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KSNT) – The No. 3-seeded KU soccer team shut out Xavier 3-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

FINAL | See you in the 𝗦𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝟭𝟲!



Katie McClure's hat trick lifts KU past Xavier and past the 2nd round of #NCAAsoccer!#RockChalk 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/77O8G6EYyp — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) November 22, 2019

This is the 12th shutout of the year for the Jayhawks. The team is also riding an 11-match unbeaten streak, which is a new program record.

Katie McClure scored all three goals for the Jayhawks, including a hat trick in the video below.

A tip of the hat to you, @KatieMac2202 pic.twitter.com/XzJR0I3lwR — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) November 22, 2019

KU will play the winner of the No. 2-seed South Carolina/Notre Dame match on Sunday, Nov. 24 in Colombia in the Sweet 16.

This is the second time in program history the Jayhawks have made it to the Sweet 16. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.