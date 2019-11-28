No. 4 Kansas wins third Maui Invitational Championship in OT

MAUI, HI (KSNT) – The No. 4 KU basketball team beat Dayton in overtime 90-84 in the Maui Invitational Championship on Wednesday.

Two Jayhawks beat their personal records for most points scored in a season.

Devon Dotson led the way with a career-high 31 points. Udoka Azubuike closely followed with a career-high 29 of his own.

KU last won the Maui Invitational Championship game in 2015 when it beat Vanderbilt 70-63. Their other championship win was in 1996 against Virginia.

The Jayhawks will get a little break before returning home to face Colorado on Dec. 7 in Allen Fieldhouse.