LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – In the middle of their 3-game homestand, the KU basketball team annihilated Monmouth 112-57 on Friday.

The Jayhawks went into halftime with a 38-point lead and never let up.

Isaiah Moss led the way in scoring for the Hawks with 21 points. Devon Dotson followed with 17 of his own.

David McCormack recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for KU is a home game versus East Tennesse State Tuesday at 7 p.m.