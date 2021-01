WACO, Texas (KSNT) – After a promising comeback in the second half, the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 2 Baylor Bears Monday night, 77-69.

The Jayhawks went into halftime down 41-28, despite a last second attempt from Mitch Lightfoot.

Christian Braun put up 5 threes on the night, leading the team with 17 points.

Next up for the Jayhawks, KU will travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday.