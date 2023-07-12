ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT)- There’s a lot to talk about as the Jayhawks look to build off a 2022 season that exceeded just about all expectations.

“Last year was an exciting year for us to take a big step forward as a program,” Leipold said. “…We’re excited to take another step this year.”

Leipold says he likes the offensive line group and its ability to protect quarterback Jalon Daniels, including incoming transfer Logan Brown from Wisconsin.

He says development across the board has been a key. Leipold adds the 5-0 start to KU’s 2022 season meant confidence and belief grew quickly.

“Our locker room and leadership from our upperclassmen allowed us to take that step,” Leipold said.

He says becoming a player led program is a key. The four players KU sent to Big 12 Football Media Days (Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Kenny Logan Jr. and Rich Miller) have played a key role in building that.

The Jayhawks are also renovating the locker room and weight room, Leipold hopes these projects will be complete by August 1.

Another key piece for KU’s program is offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. He signed a contract extension to stay in Lawrence.

“Our university has made a commitment to our staff,” Leipold said. “I’ve known what a great coach Andy is for some time. Andy will be a head coach some day, there’s no doubt about that.”

