LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Associated Press unanimously named KU senior Ochai Agabji the Big 12 Player of the Year.

He also made the organization’s All-Big 12 first team, the AP announced Tuesday. Agbaji was named Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference on March 6.

He leads the Jayhawks with 586 points this season, and is expected to be a first-round NBA draft pick.