LAS VEGAS — After struggling in his first two NBA Summer League games, former Jayhawk and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ochai Agbaji found his shooting stroke in a loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

Agbaji scored 24 points on 7-for-13 shooting including making 4 of his 8 shots from three-point range. The consensus All-American added 3 rebounds, 1 assists and 3 steals to his stat sheet.

His 24 points were tied for the game-high with Hornets forward Bryce McGowens who shot 7-for-10 and 5-for-6 from three.

Agabji scored as many points versus the Hornets as he did in his first two NBA Summer League games combined.

Next, the NCAA champion and the Cavs will face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.