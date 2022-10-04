LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend.

Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury.

“I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems to be in decent spirits considering everything.”

Leipold went to visit Hishaw in the hospital Saturday night. He was discharged from the hospital later that night.

“He was doing a lot better than I could’ve expected,” Leipold said. “Our training staff, medical staff did a great job. As well as the people at the hospital.”

Hishaw, a redshirt sophomore, tallied 262 rushing yards, 95 receiving yards and one touchdown in the ‘Hawks’ first five games. He averaged 6 yards per carry.

Leipold says they’re hopeful Topeka native Ky Thomas will be good to return to play this Saturday. Thomas did not play against Duke or Iowa State as he nursed an injury of his own.

“[Ky] is kind of in a day-to-day type mentality,” Leipold said.

Devin Neal will likely continue to get a majority of the reps in the Kansas run game. Sevion Morrison is also available at running back.

Senior linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the team.

Kansas plays host to Iowa State this Saturday. The Jayhawks and Cyclones kick off at 11 a.m.