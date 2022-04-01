NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Kansas basketball had an open practice on Thursday in the Superdome ahead of their Final Four match against Villanova.

The practice was open to media and fans. KU super-fans flocked from all over the country, many driving or flying from the state of Kansas for the big basketball weekend.

Kansas and the other three remaining teams in the NCAA tournament had 50-minute practice sessions open for all to see before the action kicks off on Friday. Fans got a look at the Jayhawks’ team as they prepare for their biggest game yet this year, and got a look at Caesers Superdome, the stadium in downtown New Orleans which is hosting this year’s Final Four.

Students, and past students, came down to the ‘Big Easy’ for college basketball’s biggest event of the year. Many of them took the opportunity to get an early look at the team and the venue on Thursday. For some fans, the opportunity to watch KU play on the biggest stage has been a long time coming.

“We’ve been trying to come to a Final Four now for three years. Back in 2020 we had tickets and it got cancelled because of COVID, pushed forward a year, cancelled because of COVID,” said Ryan Peck, a Wichita native and graduate from KU Law School.

The NCAA tournament was not played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the tournament was played with limited fans in attendance. Peck says he and his family had tickets to this year’s Final Four before even knowing if the Jayhawks would be playing in it.

“We were coming, KU or not. It just so happened we got lucky and this team has been awesome this year. Now we get to see our Jayhawks play in New Orleans,” Peck said.

One student says it was an 18-hour road trip for him and his friends, who decided to buy Final Four tickets the day after the Jayhawks clinched their spot.

“I’ve been to every home game this year. I love basketball,” said Ryan Claus, a junior at KU. “It’s worth [the trip], baby,” Claus said.

Fans willing to make the effort of travelling to New Orleans and pay the price of gas, airfare and game tickets are likely not just casual Kansas basketball fans. For these folks, KU hoops is a big part of their lives.

“I remember when the Jayhawks won in 1988. I was seven years old. I stayed up all night afterwards making paper Jayhawks and pinning them to my shirt, because I didn’t have a KU Jayhawks shirt,” said Leavenworth native Adam Dawson.

Dawson now lives near Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He’s surrounded by Tar Heel and Blue Devils fans but that has never interfered with his love for Kansas hoops.

“I’ve always loved the Jayhawks, even though I now live in Durham and Chapel Hill, I’m a Jayhawk fan,” Dawson said.

Kansas plays Villanova on Friday at 5:09 p.m. with a ticket to the National Title game on the line.