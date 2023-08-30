LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football kicks off its 2023 campaign on Friday against Missouri State.

The Bears, an FCS opponent, come to Lawrence with hopes of an upset. The game will also be the first for MSU under head coach Ryan Beard.

However, Beard isn’t new to the program. He was the defensive coordinator for three years. It’s a family affair in Springfield, Mo. for this team.

Bobby Petrino, the Bears last head coach, took the offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M. When he left, Beard, who happens to be his son in-law, was promoted to head coach. Additionally, Petrino’s son is the offensive coordinator. Another one of Petrino’s son-in-laws is the new defensive coordinator.

27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley spoke with Dan Lucy, the Sports Director at KOLR in Springfield. He’s been covering Missouri State football for more than three decades. Lucy says some continuity is to be expected, given the family and staff ties, despite the head coaching change.

Lucy says it will be interesting to see how things go when KU has the ball. In 2022, the Jayhawks became known for an electric offense. The Bears pride themselves on a stellar defense. One must give in.

“Their stronghold, their calling card has been the defense. It’s been that way for the last couple of years,” Lucy said. “That’s the strength of the Bears. They’re going to be going up against the strength of Kansas. And keep in mind this is a team that went to Arkansas last year and had the the Razorbacks beat going into the fourth quarter before the hogs were able to rally and win that game.”

The Bears added a transfer from Charlotte, Darion Smith, who is expected to make an impact. He’s a redshirt senior defensive end who was recently voted a team captain.

They also have a former Kansas State Wildcat on the team. Jacardia Wright plays running back for MSU, he transferred there after three seasons with K-State. He ran for over 70 yards per game with the Bears last fall.

At quarterback, two guys could play. Jacob Clark and Jordan Pachot were both backups with the team last year. Lucy says Pachot is smaller with better running ability, while Clark is more of a ‘pocket passer.’ He says Beard suggested his team could play either, or both, quarterbacks.

Some comforting news for Jayhawk fans: Lucy says this will be the 41st time Missouri State has played an FBS team to start the season. The record in those first 40? 1-39. The only win in that group came against UNLV in 1990.

Despite that, it might not be an easy win for KU.

“They’re going to be focused and ready,” he said. “The question is always bodies. Where do they wear down? Usually the power fives- their second and third [string players] are better than the second and thirds for the Bears.”

The game could get dangerous for KU if they let MSU keep the game close for too long.

“Keep in mind that the Bears play in the Missouri Valley Football conference which is the best conference in FCS,” he said.

KU and Missouri State play at 7 p.m. on Friday. The game will air on ESPN+.