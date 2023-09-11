LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football is preparing for a unique game.

The Jayhawks will have to work around a few outside factors the team hasn’t had to deal with, including a two hour time change. The team will spend Saturday night in Reno, Nevada, after the game. Usually, they have Sundays off.

The NCAA makes sure teams have one day off per week. Since KU will be traveling back Sunday, the team will also have to practice that evening because it counts as a team-organized day. Players will have Monday off, but making sure they recover properly from the game could be a challenge.

“You lose that timing and working that you need during the week,” Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “We’ve got to find a way to get through that because, eventually, that’s going to cost us. We’ve got to continue to work through those things.”

KU will have to play without Austin Booker and JaCobee Bryant for the first half. They were both called for targeting in the second half against Illinois. Leipold appealed both suspensions, but they were denied.

“We do have guys that can go out there and play,” Leipold said. “If you can weather the storm of those guys not being out there, it just adds to your depth and confidence as you move along when guys get those chances.”

KU kicks off at 9:30 p.m. CST against Nevada on Saturday.