OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – An order of business in the Overland Park City Council Meeting on Monday had the proclamation of April 19, 2022, becoming Christian Braun Day.

Mayor Curt Skoog upheld the proclamation, making it official.

“His energy on the court adds to the excitement of watching the Jayhawks play,” Skoog said.

Braun attended Blue Valley Northwest High School. This past season for the Jayhawks, he averaged 14.1 points per game, including 11.2 points per game in March Madness.