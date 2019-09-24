Parchment becoming Stanley’s go-to guy

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Andrew Parchment has emerged as Carter Stanley’s favorite target through four games. Parchment was the Big 12 newcomer of the week following his performance against West Virginia where he scored two touchdowns. Parchment leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and says he and Stanley clicked immediately when he joined the program.

“We both had a good connection just coming in in January, so just from January, repetition, throwing every single day since I came out here on campus in January,” said Parchment.

“We communicate a lot throughout the week, just how we think the routes are gonna work against these opposing teams with how they play, so he does a really good job of just making sure we’re on the same page,” added quarterback Carter Stanley.

The Jayhawks are back on the road Saturday at TCU for an 11 AM kickoff.