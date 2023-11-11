LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were in Lawrence Saturday for the Texas Tech at Kansas football game.

Patrick passed on some of his luck to his alma mater on Nov. 11 as the Red Raiders defeated the Jayhawks at 16-13. He posed for a few photos during the game alongside Brittany.

The Chiefs are in the middle of their bye week following their matchup with the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Nov. 5. Their next game will be at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 when they play against the Philadelphia Eagles.

