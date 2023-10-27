LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Fans at the upcoming football matchup between the University of Kansas and the University of Oklahoma will need to keep their eyes to the sky to spot a military flyover before the game.

On Saturday, two to four F-16 military jets are scheduled to fly over David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence before kickoff, according to KU. The Jayhawks are hosting the Sooners for homecoming weekend, where FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is also bringing its college football gameday show. The jets conducted a practice run Friday afternoon in preparation of the event.

Military jets also conducted flyovers in Lawrence the day before KU played Brigham Young University on Sept. 23, according to KU.

Saturday’s game against OU is currently sold out. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

