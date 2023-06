NEW YORK (KSNT) – Former Kansas shooting guard Gradey Dick is heading to the NBA.

The Toronto Raptors drafted Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.

Dick set the KU freshman record for three-point field goals made with 83. He started all 36 games played and was second on the team with a 14.1 points per game.