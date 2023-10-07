LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Athletics hosted its 39th annual ‘Late Night in the Phog’ at Allen Fieldhouse Friday night.

Students, fans and players, along with a special guest, got fans ready for the 2023 basketball seasons for KU men and women’s hoops.

For fans, being back in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time in a while was exciting by itself, but doing it with singer Flo Rida in attendance made things even more fun.

“Flo Rida was my like middle school era, I didn’t go to a school dance without him playing,” KU junior Ella Podrebarac. “So, it’s going to be nostalgic, it’s going to send me back a little bit.”

It was a night full of festivities, including contests with prizes, scrimmages with both the men’s and women’s team, choreographed dances, half court contests and a performance from Flo Rida.

“I just love Late Night,” KU junior Iris Cunningham said. “The whole atmosphere here and just being in Allen Fieldhouse.”

KU men’s basketball kicks off the season at home against Fort Hays State on Nov. 1. KU women’s basketball starts things off at home on Nov. 8 against Northwestern State.