LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Recent graduates from the University of Kansas will be able to get discounted tickets to their sporting events on the hill.

Kansas Athletics announced Monday evening the University will offer a package of season tickets for KU football and KU men’s basketball games to alumni who have just graduated.

For up to four years after their graduation, recipients will get a $175 package for special discounts and membership to the Williams Education Fund. Students who are currently enrolled at the university are offered a sports combo pass at the same price.

The first 200 students to purchase the package will receive a free KU Adidas backpack. The link can be found here.