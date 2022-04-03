NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Remy Martin committed to transfer to Kansas in May. He was named preseason Big 12 Player of the Year in October. It goes without saying that Martin, and the Kansas fan base, expected him to be in the starting lineup.

However, after battling injuries throughout the regular season the starting five was already set in stone by the time Martin was healthy enough to play again. This required an adjustment from the super-senior point guard.

“As a competitor, as a player, you always want to start,” Martin said. “But it’s a team game and you got to change your mindset to being positive.”

Martin’s view of the game of basketball changed. He began to worry less about himself and more about the team.

“It was really refreshing and humbling,” Martin said, “As long as I can help the team win in any category I’m happy to do it.”

Kansas plays North Carolina on Monday in the National Title game.