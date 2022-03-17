FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- Remy Martin doesn’t know how much playing time he’ll receive in the NCAA tournament.

The senior guard’s minutes ramped up in the Big 12 tournament, finally playing 26 minutes in the championship game. That’s the most time he’s played on the court since the middle of December. Before the Big 12 tournament, Martin played 15 minutes or less in each of the Jayhawks’ previous five games.

His role is still uncertain. He will likely split time at the point guard position with Dajaun Harris Jr., while Braun and Agbaji take up the wings. Despite the uncertainty, Martin’s ready to go in whatever role coach Bill Self decides to give him.

“Trying to bring enthusiasm and trying to help my team out is who I am, so I go in just being who I am,” Martin said. “Whatever minutes I get, whatever time I’m on the court, I just want to be able to produce and help my teammates win.”

The transfer guard said his goal when coming to Lawrence was to win championships. With a Big 12 regular season and Big 12 tournament title in the rearview mirror, he now looks to contribute to the biggest championship available.

“I just go in there, try to be myself, and try to help the team win,” Martin said. “That’s what I’m here for.”

Self is confident the Martin fans see on the court is different than the Martin from most of the regular season.

“He’s healthy,” Self said. “He looks fast. He’s got energy. His body’s rested. You know, let’s just be candid because he couldn’t do anything for about a month and a half,” Self said. “So I think he’s poised to give us an element that we haven’t had consistently all year long.”