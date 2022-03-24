CHICAGO (KSNT)- Remy Martin’s decision to transfer to KU might have been questioned one month ago.

Martin battled injuries throughout the regular season. Martin, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, hardly played a role in KU winning a share of the regular season Big 12 title. Then came the postseason.

Martin played an instrumental role in the Big 12 tournament championship, and perhaps an even bigger role in KU’s first two NCAA tournament victories. He scored 20 points in the second round game to punch the Jayhawks a ticket to the Sweet 16 in Chicago.

So, what does Remy Martin think of the transformation?

The transfer portal is a unique place to be, he said.

“It takes me back to, like, my freshman year, just like going into a program not knowing much, trying to figure out your way,” Martin said. “It’s a lot. It’s a lot that goes into it. Your family coming to see you, your friends. It takes away – it’s like going into another program like your freshman year.”

Through the ups and downs of an unpredictable season, he’s had his teammates by his side the whole way. Even caring and supportive teammates can’t make the process easy.

“Thankfully for me, these guys have been amazing for me to go in and feel comfortable, but it’s definitely a little bit of a struggle, because it’s something that you’re not familiar with,” Martin said. “You have to adapt to the coaches, the players, the whole program.”

Martin looks back on his decision to transfer with a smile, but only because of the way the guys around him assisted in the transition.

“It was amazing because these guys came in and they absorbed me and they made sure I was

okay and they opened arms to me,” Martin said.