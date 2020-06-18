Report: Bill Self considering legal action against NCAA

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play as Kansas plays TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas. The NCAA struck back at the University of Kansas and its men’s basketball program Thursday, May 7, 2020 calling five Level I violations that are alleged to have occurred “egregious” and arguing that they undermine and threaten” college athletics. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, file)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball head coach Bill Self is considering legal action as a result of its investigation into his program, a report by ESPN said.

Scott Tompsett, Self’s attorney, sent a letter to NCAA vice president of legal affairs and general counsel Scott Bearby on June 12. According to ESPN, Tompsett wrote the purpose of the letter was to “formally put the NCAA on notice of Mr. Self’s current and prospective claims against the NCAA relating to the NCAA’s infractions investigation of the KU men’s basketball program and Mr. Self.”

KU is charged with five Level 1 rules violations.

Included in the list of allegations were impermissible recruiting activities, lack of institutional control, and a head coach responsibility charge against Bill Self, among others. The full list of allegations against the school can be found here.

In September, KU responded to the allegations, releasing statements.

The university is disputing each of those violations.