LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 12: Kansas Jayhawks offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon wears a mask on the sidelines before a college football game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Kansas Jayhawks on September 12, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Kansas offensive Coordinator Brent Dearmon is leaving the Jayhawks to take the same position at Middle Tennessee State.

#MiddleTennessee is set to hire #Kansas OC Brent Dearmon for the same role, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. MTSU had vacancy after Tony Franklin’s retirement. Dearmon was promoted to OC at Kansas in October 2019. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 28, 2021

Dearmon was promoted to offensive coordinator at KU back in October of 2019.