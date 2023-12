PHOENIX (KSNT) – One of the best running backs in the Big 12 will be returning for his senior season.

Kansas running back Devin Neal has reportedly told the Jayhawk coaching staff he intends to stick with KU in 2024, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Lawrence native was subject of conversation to possibly enter the NFL Draft after his junior campaign. In 2023, Neal ran for 1,209 yards and scored 16 touchdowns en route to a second-team All-Big 12 honor.