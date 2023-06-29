LAWRENCE (KSNT)- A former Jayhawk is with a new NBA team.

On Thursday, the Athletic reported former KU center Uzoka Azubuike is signing with the Boston Celtics for the summer league. Azubuike will hope to prove himself this summer and earn a free-agent contract for the regular season.

The move to Boston for Azubuike comes after three seasons with the Utah Jazz. He was drafted by Utah late in the first round in 2020.

Last season, Azubuike played in 36 games, starting four. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He played four seasons at KU, averaging just under 14 points per game as a senior.