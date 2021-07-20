Report: Former KU player De Sousa finds new team

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Deputies are looking for a driver at large Tuesday after he led them on a chase in Topeka over the weekend, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Robert R. Boyles, 32, of Colorado, ran away from his car after the chase while authorities took two passengers into custody, according to the sheriff's office. It asks anyone who has information on his location to call the sheriff's office at 785-251-2200, or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.