Report: Former KU player De Sousa finds new team

by: Pete Francis
LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 25: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during a first round Maui Invitation game against the Chaminade Silverswords at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 25, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
(KSNT) – According to Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, former Kansas Jayhawk Silvio De Sousa is transferring to Chattanooga.
Former Kansas big man Silvio De Sousa told @Stadium he will be transferring to Chattanooga for this season.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 20, 2021
De Sousa had a turbulent career at Kansas and opted out of the 2020 season at KU before it began.