LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An investigation dating back to 2017 is finally coming to a conclusion.

KU men’s basketball was originally facing charges of five level one violations, including a lack of institutional control accusation.

On Tuesday, the Independent Accountability Resolution Process announced the infractions report with a ruling for KU’s case.

The findings included a downgrade in the severity of the five level one violations, instead judging this as a level two case, according to Sports Illustrated. The IARP is giving Kansas a three-year probation, with no effect on KU’s postseason eligibility.

“The University of Kansas was held responsible for the inducements and extra benefit provided by two representatives of athletics interests in its men’s basketball program,” an official release from the IARP said. “Additionally, the head men’s basketball coach and assistant men’s basketball coach failed to report impermissible recruiting inducements and contacts. The hearing panel also found that the Kansas football program violated the NCAA legislated limit on the number of coaches and the duties of noncoaching staff members. Of the allegations asserted, review Appendices Three and Four in the case decision for additional detail, the hearing panel did not find violations for every allegation presented.”

Officially, from the IARP, two Level II violations and two Level III violations were found for the insitution:

The institution was responsible for actions of apparel company outside consultant, a representative of athletics interests, when he arranged to provide $4,000 in extra benefits to the mother of men’s basketball prospective student-athlete No. 2 on or about September 23, The hearing panel found this to be a Level II violation.

The institution was responsible for actions of apparel company outside consultant, a representative of athletics interests, when he provided a $2,500 cash recruiting inducement during the first half of September 2017 to the guardian for men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 in an effort to secure the student-athlete’s enrollment at Kansas. The hearing panel found this to be a Level II violation

The institution was responsible for the actions of representative of athletics interests No. 1 when in 2016, representative of athletics interests No. 1 provided approximately $200 in cash to men’s basketball student-athlete No. 4 during a barbeque at the head men’s basketball coach’s house. The hearing panel found this to be a Level III violation.

Apparel company outside consultant had impermissible recruiting contact with the guardian for men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 when he discussed with the guardian for men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 the provision of used athletics gear for a nonscholastic basketball team. The hearing panel found this to be a Level III violation.

The above points all came directly from an official press release from the IARP.

Head coach Bill Self is being charged with a Level III violation. Assistant coach Kurtis Townsend had his charges reduced from Level I to a Level II and a Level III charge. The IARP, in summary says:

A KU assistant coach shared contact information between apparel company outside consultant and guardian for men’s basketball studentathlete No. 1 for the purpose of connecting the two parties to discuss the provision of used athletics gear for a nonscholastic basketball team

“Based on these and other facts in the case record, the hearing panel concluded that the head men’s basketball coach and assistant men’s basketball coach encouraged, approved and had knowledge of impermissible recruiting telephone calls apparel company outside consultant had with guardian for men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1. The head men’s basketball coach and assistant men’s basketball coach failed to report the sharing of apparel company outside consultant’s contact information, and the calls between apparel company outside consultant and guardian for men’s basketball student-athlete No. 1 to the institution’s compliance staff,” the IARP release said. “Therefore, the hearing panel found a Level III violation for the head men’s basketball coach and assistant men’s basketball coach for provision of a recruiting inducement of apparel company outside consultant’s contact information and the failure to report an impermissible recruiting contact.”

Additionally, a phone call between a KU men’s basketball assistant coach and an apparel representative suggested that a prospective student-athlete request ‘impermissible recruiting inducements.’ The KU assistant failed to report this to the institution’s compliance staff. This was found to be a Level II violation.

When it comes to penatlites, the IARP says the panel was intentional about not prescribing penalties that would have a negative impact on current student-athletes.

The hearing panel accepted the institution’s self-imposed penalties and used the Division I membership-approved penalty guidelines to prescribe additional penalties,” a release said.

According to the IARP, penalties to the men’s basketball program include:

Self-imposed penalties by KU:

basketball budget based on the average of the men’s basketball programs’ previous three total budgets. Reduction in men’s basketball scholarships by a total of three over the course

of the 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years.

four over the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, with the option of reducing visits by any combination (e.g., four in one year, or three in one year and one in one year). A six-week ban on recruiting communications with all men’s basketball

prospective student-athletes during the 2022-23 academic year.

prospective student-athletes during the 2022-23 academic year. A six-week ban on unofficial visits by men’s basketball prospective studentathletes during the 2022-23 academic year.

23 academic year. The men’s basketball staff was prohibited from hosting any official visits by

men’s basketball prospective student-athletes (including families, guardians

and/or representatives) during the 2022 Late Night event.

Additional penalties for the institution:

a. Public reprimand and censure.

b. Vacation of team and individual records.

Three years of probation for KU men’s basketball will run from Oct. 11, 2023 to Oct. 10, 2026. During the probation period, Kansas will be required to uphold the following agreements.

Regional Rules Seminars in each year of the probation period. ▪ The compliance staff shall share and disseminate information it learned with other members of the athletics department, including coaching staff. ▪ Information regarding Regional Rules Seminars attendance and the dissemination of information learned shall be included in the institution’s compliance report. ▪ By April 1, 2024, 2025 and 2026, Kansas shall file with the NCAA Office of the Committees on Infractions a plan outlining who will attend the Regional Rules Seminars and how information learned will be distributed to other members of the athletics compliance office. Inform all men’s basketball prospective student-athletes in writing that the

institution is on probation for three years, detailing violations committed. If a prospective student-athlete takes an official paid visit, information regarding violations, penalties and terms of probation must be provided in advance of the visit; otherwise, the information must be provided before a prospective student-athlete signs a National Letter of Intent. Publicize specific and understandable information concerning the nature of the

infractions by providing, at a minimum, a statement to include the types of violations and the affected sport programs and a direct, conspicuous link to the public infractions report located on the athletics department’s main webpage. The information shall also be included in media guides and in an alumni publication. File with the Office of the Committees on Infractions annual compliance

reports regarding the implementation of the prescribed penalties and

educational efforts for the athletics department staff, including men’s

basketball coaches, by October 1 during each year of probation.

The hearing panel accepted Kansas’ self-imposed penalties for bothhead men’s basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend and chose not to apply any additional penalties.

