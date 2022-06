LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU’s Jalen Wilson will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Jayhawks.

Wilson made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

He played in the NBA combine scrimmages after being called up from the G-League’s Elite Camp, where he had 18 points, six rebounds and four 3-pointers.

En-route to a national championship this past season, Wilson averaged 11.1 points and totaled 67 assists.