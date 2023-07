LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball’s trip to Hawai’i is months away, but the schedule is a little clearer now.

The Jayhawks will open the Maui Invitational against Chaminade University, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

All opening matchups:

Marquette vs. UCLA

Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Purdue vs. Gonzaga

Kansas vs. Chaminade

The Maui Invitational is Nov. 20 through Nov. 22 at the Lahaina Civic Center. KU will leave for the island after its first three games of the 2023-24 season.