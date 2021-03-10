Report: Jeff Long out as KU’s Athletic Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Jeff Long is no longer athletic director at the University of Kansas, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and USA Today.

Jeff Long is out as Kansas’ athletic director, sources told @Stadium. On Monday, football coach Les Miles & KU “mutually agreed” to part ways. Long hired Miles in 2018 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 10, 2021

This comes just a day after former head football coach Les Miles reached a settlement with KU after they mutually agreed to part ways.

The Kansas City Star reports Long’s removal was announced to staff Wednesday during a meeting. Kurt Watson will serve as interim Athletic Director.

Athletic director Jeff Long has been fired by the University of Kansas, The Star has confirmed.



Long’s removal was announced to KU Athletics staff during a meeting Wednesday afternoon. Kurt Watson will serve as interim AD.



by @mellinger & @jessenewellhttps://t.co/duTmh14hC6 — Chris Fickett (@ChrisFickett) March 10, 2021

KSNT News has reached out to a spokesperson for the university for comment and have not yet received a response.

On Monday, KU and Les Miles mutually agreed to part ways after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from his time coaching at Louisiana State University.

Miles was placed on administrative leave last Friday. KU Athletics Director Jeff Long said the decision was made so that KU could, “conduct a full review to determine the appropriate next steps.”

Earlier that day, LSU released a 262-page report from the independent law firm it hired to investigate claims of sexual misconduct. The extensive report states former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva recommended firing Les Miles in 2013 over alleged inappropriate behavior.

This is a developing story.