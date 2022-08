LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Joe Dooley is coming back to Bill Self’s staff, according to multiple reports.

Dooley was an assistant coach for the 2008 national championship Jayhawks and a big recruiter. He comes back to KU men’s basketball as a recruiting coordinator.

Dooley was most recently the head coach at East Carolina University for four seasons. ECU let him go in March due to not making the NCAA tournament, and never finishing higher than No. 9 in the AAC.