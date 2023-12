LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Lance Leipold may have his new offensive coordinator.

KU will hire Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to be its new OC, according to multiple reports. Grimes was the offensive coordinator at Baylor from 2021-23 and led the Bears’ offense to a Big 12 championship in 2021.

Before Baylor, Grimes was the OC at BYU from 2018-2020.

Grimes’ hiring comes one week after Andy Kotelnicki accepted the OC job at Penn State.