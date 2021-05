TOPEKA (KSNT) - The White Linen's owner Adam VanDonge is giving back to his hometown and the Griffith family, affected by a home explosion in early May.

The restaurant will host a weeklong fundraiser from Tuesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 26. Reservations are already filling up. The menu and pricing are still being worked out, but VanDonge has proposed a generous contribution from the restaurant.