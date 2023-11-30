LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football may be losing the mastermind behind the team’s offensive success.

Andy Kotelnicki, who’s been KU’s offensive coordinator since head coach Lance Leipold has arrived to Lawrence, is reportedly taking the offensive coordinator role at Penn State, according to Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman.

Kotelnicki has bolstered the Jayhawks’ offense to one of the top in the country since his arrival. Kansas ranks 30th out of 133 FBS programs in points per game in 2023 (33.6), compared to 124th of 128 in 2020 (15.8), the year before Leipold’s staff took over.

The news comes after Kansas recently promoted quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski to co-offensive coordinator on Thursday.