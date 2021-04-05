Report: KU to hire Travis Goff as Athletic Director

Kansas Jayhawks

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Athletics is expected to hire Travis Goff as its new Athletic Director, according to a report from The Athletic.

Goff would take over the position after former Athletic Director Jeff Long resigned. After sexual misconduct allegations from a previous job surfaced against KU Head Football Coach Les Miles and he parted ways with KU, Long said he and Chancellor Douglas Girod met on March 9 and agreed it was in the best interest of the student-athletes and program for Long to step down as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Weather App Team 300x250