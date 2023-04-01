LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The next banner to fly in Allen Fieldhouse may be the number 10.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein shared on Twitter Saturday the Jayhawks plan to retire Jalen Wilson’s jersey.

In Wilson’s final season at KU, he was unanimously named the Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference with 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Wilson was recently named the nation’s top small forward to go along with consensus All-American status, among other top honors.

Wilson would be the 33rd Jayhawk to have his jersey retired. KU retires jerseys, not numbers, in order to allow players to continue to wear jersey numbers.

Wilson’s 10 would be the third time the number gets honored, with Charles B. Black and Kirk Hinrich being the other two.