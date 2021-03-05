Report: KU places Les Miles on administrative leave

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Les Miles has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced from his time coaching at Louisana State University.

Miles was accused of texting female student employees, taking them to his condo alone and making them uncomfortable. He’s also accused of kissing at least one student, along with suggesting they go to a hotel after saying he could help her career.

24/7 Sports is reporting Athletic Director Jeff Long released a statement saying KU Athletics is reviewing the report released Friday by LSU.

The Friday report states former LSU Athletics Director Joe Alleva recommended firing Les Miles in 2013 over the alleged inappropriate behavior.

This is a developing story.