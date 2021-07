TEMPE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 21: Remy Martin #1 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts to a three-point shot against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAB game at Desert Financial Arena on January 21, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Remy Martin is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and will play his final season of college basketball at KU.

The Arizona State transfer committed to KU back in May but also planned to test the NBA Draft waters.

Martin averaged 19.1 points per game last season with Arizona State.