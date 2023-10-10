LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU men’s basketball could get an answer on a situation which has been looming for years.

According to Sports Illustrated, the NCAA is expected to make a ruling on KU’s infractions case on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

It’s the final infractions case stemming from 2017 federal investigation into corruption within college basketball. KU is facing charges of five level one violations, including lack of institutional control and the accusation that Bill Self failed his responsibility requirements, as head coach, for compliance within his program.

Accusations range from payments made from individuals with ties to Adidas to individuals connected to former Jayhawks Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa.

KU took steps in attempt to move the process forward last year, including a four-game self-imposed suspension for head coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend.

“We are hopeful these difficult self-imposed sanctions will assist in bringing the case to a conclusion,” KU athletic director Travis Goff said in November of 2022, when KU announced the self-imposes sanctions.

