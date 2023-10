DENVER (KSNT) – Another former Jayhawk is making a name for himself in the NBA.

Christian Braun, who became just the fifth player to ever win an NCAA Championship and NBA title in back to back seasons, will stay in Denver.

The Nuggets are picking up his third-year option, according to ESPN.

Braun averaged 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Nuggets in just over 15 minutes of playing time per game last season.

The Burlington, Kansas native played three seasons at KU, from 2019-2022.