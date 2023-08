LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Bill Self’s squad continues to get the country’s best talent under the basket.

Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 center in the class of 2024, committed to KU on Saturday, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He’s a 6-foot-9, 215 lb. five-star recruit.

Bidunga’s top four schools included Duke, Auburn and Michigan.