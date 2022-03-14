LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Remy Martin was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year in October, but hardly impacted the Jayhawks Big 12 regular season title.

He did, however, impact their Big 12 tournament championship. Now Kansas is hoping he’ll play an even bigger role in the NCAA tournament.

After being given the preseason honor, Martin wound up playing in just nine Big 12 regular season games, due to injury. He played over 20 minutes in only three of those games.

Martin did a little bit of everything in KU’s Big 12 tournament championship win over Texas Tech. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. It was the most points he had scored since December 18. That date is also the last time he scored in double figures on back to back nights, until doing so in the semifinals and finals of the Big 12 tournament.

Dajaun Harris Jr. notched two quick fouls for KU in their conference tournament title game. Bill Self called on Martin for a heavier responsibility. Martin played 26 minutes, which is another mark he hadn’t reached since December 18.

“I don’t know that I anticipated him playing that many minutes, but now that he has it will certainly give me more confidence to know that we can go that direction and ride with it,” head coach Bill Self said after the game.

Martin played quicker in Saturday’s game than his coaches and teammates had seen in quite sometime.

“I think that’s the quickest we’ve seen him look in two months. He looked like a different guy health wise,” Self said. “That’s something looking forward that’s going to give us a lot more depth and hopefully a little bit more fire power.”

His impact in the Big 12 tournament ramped up in each game, registering 12 minutes in their opening game and 19 in their next before his championship game performance. He averaged over 19 points per game, combined with 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season for Arizona State. Kansas fans are hoping he can channel the ‘Player of the Year’ level of play in the postseason, and help lead the Jayhawks on a tournament run.

“He lead the break. He did several things that were very positive, and he played with energy and personality,” Self said after Saturday’s 74-65 win over Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks are the one seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament and will play the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 17.