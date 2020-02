SABETHA, KS (KSNT) – Sabetha’s Gabe Garber has committed to play football for the University of Kansas. Garber made the announcement Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.

I am very excited to announce that I am going to be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Kansas. I want to thank my coaches, family, and community for everything they have done for me. Also I want to thank Kansas for taking a chance on me. #RCJH pic.twitter.com/VbSHOTT3Xf — Gabe Garber (@GabeGarber) February 17, 2020

Garber helped guide the Sabetha football team to back to back state championships as a quarterback and linebacker. He also won two state championships with the Sabetha baseball team.

Garber will participate in the Shrine Bowl in July.