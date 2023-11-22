TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball has fans all across the globe, but it seems Samuel L. Jackson is not one of them.

The long-time actor criticized Kansas center Hunter Dickinson on social media during Wednesday’s Maui Invitational victory over Tennessee.

“Damn, this Dickenson (sic) MF on @KUHoops flops like he’s on a Soccer Pitch!!!” Jackson shared on X (formerly Twitter.)

A “flop” refers to an instance where a player exaggerates a body movement in order to get a referee to get a call in the player’s favor. Ironically, it’s not unlike acting in a big motion picture.

The Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year got the last laugh, securing his second 20-rebound performance of the season to go with 17 points in the win.

Through six games, the senior transfer is averaging 21.2 points and 12.7 rebounds for the 5-1 Jayhawks.