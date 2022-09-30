LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to start a trend this year.

For the second week in a row, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have sold out tickets for their upcoming home football game Saturday. The Jayhawks sold out last week for the first time since 2019, in their matchup with the Duke University Blue Devils on Sept. 24, building hype among fans.

The Jayhawks will face off against the Iowa State Cyclones at 2:30 p.m. at the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks hold a 4-0 record against the Cyclones’ 3-1.