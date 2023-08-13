LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU soccer’s busy roster is getting ready for a busy season.

The Jayhawks have a mix that includes of seven new players, plenty of returning stars and multiple players returning from season-ending injuries.

“I have to be like, ‘Is this real?'” midfielder Hallie Klanke said. “I’m getting to play soccer with so many amazing people every day just getting to be at KU. Honestly, when people ask me, I’m grateful for the injuries because I learned so much through it.”

The team is taking a ‘We Before Me’ approach to figuring out the lineups.

“We felt like we wanted to come up with something that represented the group, and they came up with that,” head coach Mark Francis said. “We were talking about ways to reinforce that motto, so to speak. One of them suggested putting it on the back of our training shirts, which we thought was a brilliant idea.”

The goalkeepers are the perfect example of the slogan. Francis is still figuring out who his go-to in the net will be. Melania Pasar started 15 games the past season, but wants to bring out the best in every goalie.

“[I want to improve] in my leadership and how I impact this team positively, and consistently help this team in any way I can,” Pasar said. “Encourage them through the whole game, helping in defense organization, communication.”

With all the of the new and unknown, there is still some familiarity. The Jayhawks return their leading scorer from 2022, Shira Elinav.

“Just working hard, focusing on the little things,” Elinav said. “Understanding how to make better runs, better defensive shapes. So, I’m just really excited to show how it pays off.”

As Francis begins his 25th season at KU, the goals stay high and strong.

“They’re already better today than they were nine, 10 days ago,” he said. “So, it’s going to be a process, but we and the players have to be patient knowing it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

KU begins the season Aug. 17 at the University of Wisconsin.

