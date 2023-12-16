BLOOMINGTON, IN (KSNT) – As the college basketball season inches closer to conference play, Kansas got its first true road matchup Saturday morning.

Despite Indiana’s best efforts for the majority of the game, the Jayhawks came back from behind to pick up a 75-71 win.

The Hoosiers started with a bucket on the opening possession and would hold that lead for the majority of the game. An Indiana jumper to take an 8-2 lead forced Bill Self to take a timeout under three minutes into the game.

Kansas struggled to stay up to pace offensively, scoring just 15 points in the first ten minutes. Still, strong defense kept the Jayhawks within a 22-19 deficit with nine minutes left in the first half.

An 8-0 Hoosier run sparked the home crowd and forced another Self timeout as Kansas trailed by 11 in the first half. The Jayhawks were able to hit free throws to get the game within 40-32 at the break.

Another Indiana 8-0 run in the second half gave the home team its biggest lead of the game at 50-37. KJ Adams Jr. responded with a dunk on the other end, starting a comeback for the visitors.

An 11-4 Jayhawk run forced an Indiana timeout with eight minutes to play as Kansas brought its deficit to just 58-55. With just under five minutes to play, a Hunter Dickinson jumper gave Kansas its first lead of the game at 62-61.

The two teams went back-and-forth down the stretch, but clutch shooting and free throws from Kevin McCullar Jr. kept the Jayhawks at bay. As the final buzzer sounded, the Jayhawks stood atop with a 75-71 victory.

It was a team effort offensively, with McCullar Jr. leading the charge with 21 points. Dickinson added 17 points and 14 rebounds, Adams Jr. with 14 points and Dajuan Harris Jr. with 12 points.

The win improves the Jayhawks’ record to 10-1. Kansas is back home on Friday, Dec. 22 against Yale.