STANFORD, Calif. (KSNT)- Kansas women’s basketball is moving on to round two of the NCAA tournament after beating Georgia Tech on Friday night.

The Jayhawks had a rocky start, trailing Tech by nine after the first quarter. From there, KU took control of the game in a big way. Kansas outscored the Yellow Jackets by 28 points in the final three quarters.

Three KU starters scored 14 points or more, led by Holly Kersgieter with 19 points. Ioanna Chatzilionti scored 15 and Taiyanna Jackson added 14.

The Jayhawks now look to their second round matchup against the winner of one-seed Stanford and 16-seed Montana State on Sunday, March 20.