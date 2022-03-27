CHICAGO (KSNT)- KU basketball is headed to the Final Four.

The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime against Miami on Sunday but took control early in the second half to fight their way to a 76-50 win.

Kansas was 0-for-5 from three in the first half and 3-for-9 from the free-throw line. They trailed 35-29 at the break. It was Kameron McGusty giving the Jayhawks problems in the first. The former Oklahoma Sooner had 14 points before halftime.

The second half told a much different story. The Jayhawks started off on a 19-5 run to take a commanding lead. It was a Christian Braun slam to tie it, which he followed up with a 3-pointer moments leader to give Kansas their first lead since the seven minute mark of the first half.

David McCormack, who led the ‘Hawks with seven points in the first half, continued to go to work in the second. The 6-foot-10 big man finished with 15 points. Ochai Agbaji scored a team high 18, his highest total thus far in the NCAA tournament. Christian Braun scored 12, while Remy Martin finished with nine points and six rebounds. Jalen Wilson grabbed 11 boards to compliment his five points.

The Kansas lead grew to double digits on an Ochai Agbaji 3-pointer with 10:17 to play, when KU went up 54-42. The Jayhawks never looked back. They opened the lead to 15 with 7:15 to go, then more than 20 with 4:38 left. The game was never close again.

Kansas out scored Miami 47-15 in the second half. They’ll now play two-seed Villanova in the Final Four in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2.