LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self doesn’t see the Big 12 stopping with addition of Colorado.

In a press conference Friday, Self shared his excitement for University of Colorado to return to the conference. The Buffaloes spent 1948-2010 in the Big 12, the last 12 seasons with the Pac-12 and will rejoin the Big 12 in 2024.

“From a Big 12 selfish standpoint, I like it,” Self said.

Self said the Buffaloes could start a domino effect to the conference.

“I think Colorado brings others,” Self said.

With conference realignment starting with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC and UCLA and USC joining the Big 10, college athletics have been a power struggle the last few years.

Self thinks adding Colorado helps keep the conference towards the top of the NCAA.

“If we’re going to get to 16 [teams in the Big 12], I think what has transpired certainly puts us in position to be the third-most powerful league in the country,” Self said.

Self didn’t give an answer for who may be joining Colorado in the move to the Big 12, but he does think the Buffaloes help.

“Whether we get three more from the Pac-12, or two more and one more from the Big East, I mean, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Self said. “I do think that Colorado certainly puts us in a better position with the Pac-12 than we were before.”